Frank Lampard stopt met voetballen
Donderdag 2 februari 2017, 12:42
Frank Lampard heeft officieel een punt gezet achter zijn voetbalcarrière. De 38-jarige Engelsman had nog aanbiedingen van clubs op zak om nog een jaartje door te gaan, maar hij vindt het na 21 jaar mooi geweest. 'De tijd is rijp om aan een nieuw hoofdstuk van mijn leven te beginnen.'
Het clubicoon van Chelsea kwam in 2001 over van West Ham United. Hij speelde 429 wedstrijden en maakte 147 doelpunten. Hij won met de club de Champions League, Europa League, drie keer de Premier League en vier keer de FA Cup.
Na dertien jaar voor The Blues te hebben gespeeld, verkaste Lampard voor een jaar naar Manchester City. Vervolgens verhuisde hij naar New York City. De 106-voudige international besloot na het MLS-seizoen zijn contract niet te verlengen en keerde terug naar Engeland. In zijn geboorteland gaat hij nu een trainingscursus volgen.
After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.
