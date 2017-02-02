Frank Lampard stopt met voetballen

Frank Lampard heeft officieel een punt gezet achter zijn voetbalcarrière. De 38-jarige Engelsman had nog aanbiedingen van clubs op zak om nog een jaartje door te gaan, maar hij vindt het na 21 jaar mooi geweest. 'De tijd is rijp om aan een nieuw hoofdstuk van mijn leven te beginnen.'

Het clubicoon van Chelsea kwam in 2001 over van West Ham United. Hij speelde 429 wedstrijden en maakte 147 doelpunten. Hij won met de club de Champions League, Europa League, drie keer de Premier League en vier keer de FA Cup.

Na dertien jaar voor The Blues te hebben gespeeld, verkaste Lampard voor een jaar naar Manchester City. Vervolgens verhuisde hij naar New York City. De 106-voudige international besloot na het MLS-seizoen zijn contract niet te verlengen en keerde terug naar Engeland. In zijn geboorteland gaat hij nu een trainingscursus volgen.